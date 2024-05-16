Shop at the SJT taking part in the Scarborough Art
Shop at the SJT’s artists sell their creations in the shop, located within the iconic Stephen Joseph Theatre. Scarborough Art provides an opportunity to see local artists at other locations in the town.
Carl Hitchens, Chair of the Shop at the SJT, said:
“Members of our collective are delighted to participate in this exciting new event.
“As well as showcasing the creations made by our local makers throughout the town, people can visit our shop in the iconic Stephen Joseph Theatre, one of Scarborough’s most recognisable buildings and also one of the official venues of Scarborough Art.”
Two of the Shop at the SJT’s artists are also participating in Scarborough Art: Charlotte Hill at the House of Gaia and Lynne Arnison.
A spokesperson from Scarborough Fair said:
“Scarborough Art is an exciting new event taking place at various venues across Scarborough town centre and beyond.
“Artwork of a wide range of media will be showcased from paintings and sculpture to photography and printmaking. This event is perfect for art lovers of all ages to enjoy a day filled with creativity and inspiration. Come and celebrate the rich artistic heritage of Scarborough and find the hidden gems waiting to be uncovered. As well as exhibitions, several artists and makers across the town will be hosting workshops for visitors to take part in and create art of their own.”