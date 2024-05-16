Shop at the SJT taking part in the Scarborough Art

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A selection of Shop at the SJT’s artists are taking part in the inaugural Scarborough Art event from Saturday 15th June to Saturday 4th August 2024.

Shop at the SJT’s artists sell their creations in the shop, located within the iconic Stephen Joseph Theatre. Scarborough Art provides an opportunity to see local artists at other locations in the town.

Carl Hitchens, Chair of the Shop at the SJT, said:

“Members of our collective are delighted to participate in this exciting new event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shop at the SJT in the Stephen Joseph Theatre

“As well as showcasing the creations made by our local makers throughout the town, people can visit our shop in the iconic Stephen Joseph Theatre, one of Scarborough’s most recognisable buildings and also one of the official venues of Scarborough Art.”

Two of the Shop at the SJT’s artists are also participating in Scarborough Art: Charlotte Hill at the House of Gaia and Lynne Arnison.

A spokesperson from Scarborough Fair said:

“Scarborough Art is an exciting new event taking place at various venues across Scarborough town centre and beyond.