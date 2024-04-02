Scarborough Art is the art trail taking place at various venues across Scarborough and beyond, running as a sister festival with the Scarborough Fringe. As one of many local venues taking part, Shop at the SJT, which recently enjoyed national coverage in a glossy magazine, will feature creations from its crafty collective, from glassware to candles and everything in between. Carl Hitchens, Chair of the Shop at the SJT, said: “As a collective, we are delighted to participate in this exciting new event. “As well as showcasing the creations made by our local makers, we are also based in the iconic Stephen Joseph Theatre, one of Scarborough’s most recognisable buildings. “Our shop offers an immersive and welcoming retail space celebrating creativeness in Scarborough. “Our products are also available to buy and many of our pieces are one-offs.” A spokesperson from Scarborough Fair said the art trail will provide an opportunity for people to visit various different places and spaces around Scarborough to discover great creations from across the creative community.