Short courses for adults in Scarborough this autumn
You can get creative and develop your skills with Charcol or Water Colour as our Art courses make a welcome return with our new tutor Rebecca Riley!
Creative Writing offers the chance to have fun and experiment with Seven Different Plots and later how to divise and write a Script either for Film, TV or Radio with regular tutor George Cromack. George's popular Film Studies course this term turns its attention to revisiting and discussing a selection of Award Winning Films both past and present.
Returning at an exiting new venue - Yoga tutor Nicola Bailey's ever popular groups are open to all and offer the chance to improve your core strength and also support a healthly back.
Search by entering a tutor's name via the WEA Homepage www.wea.org.uk
Courses run at various times and venues about the town, please see listings for details - also for a range of online courses for our tutors.
The WEA courses are open to anyone over the age of 18 and if in receipt of certain means tested benfits or low income you may be able to attend for free. Places can be booked Online or by calling 0300 303 3464.
