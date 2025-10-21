Singer-songwriter Jenny Bray.

Oh yes she is! Local singer-songwriter Jenny Bray is joining the cast of this year’s Harbourside Theatre Group’s pantomime.

The singer said she is excited to be taking to the stage in a different guise for the first time as she plays Fairy Godmother Kindheart in Bridlington’s Harbouside Theatre’s production of Jack and The Beanstalk – written and directed by Mike Hammond.

Jenny joins a superb cast of local actors, who will be donning ‘WOW' costumes by local seamstress Tanya Knight.

Jenny and Mike Hammond are no strangers to each other. Jenny has been a special guest on Mike’s 'Bridlington Gold Radio Roadshow' for the past two years supporting local events including Race The Waves, Bridlington Lions Family Fun days, and Bridlington RNLI fundraisers.

The production will be held at St Mark’s Church Centre, 2 Bessingby Gate.

The panto follows lovable dreamer Jack Trott on a mission to save the day and woo the heart of the kind and courageous Princess Amber.

There will be two performances on December 13, December 27 and January 3 – 2:30pm and 7:30pm.

Refreshments will be available in the interval and raffle tickets will be on sale, too.

Jenny said: “I've always loved the British panto season and it's something I really missed during my 22 years living in the USA!

"I have taken my children every year during our visits home to East Yorkshire to spend Christmas time with family so I'm absolutely delighted to have a part in the pantomime myself this season acting and singing!

"It was a childhood dream of mine to play a pantomime Fairy Godmother role and so I’m finally ‘over the rainbow thrilled’ to have this chance to wave a magic wand and make dreams come true.”

Go to harboursidetheatregroup.co.uk/tickets/ to buy tickets for the panto.