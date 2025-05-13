Society in Bridlington holding financial fraud awareness event

Colleagues from the Yorkshire Building Society branch in Bridlington, along with officers from the Neighbourhood Policing team, are holding an event to help people learn more about financial fraud and scams, how they can protect themselves, and what to do if they are misled by scammers.

The event, which will take place at the branch on Prospect Street between 10am and 2pm on Wednesday 21st May 2025, is open to members of the public as well as Yorkshire Building Society customers and will include advice on how to spot common types of financial scams. Participants will also be directed to information and tools to help keep them and their money safe.

Research from Yorkshire Building Society suggests that almost three-fifths (56%) of UK adults have experienced some form of scam, with online scams being the most common (56%), followed by phishing attacks (55%), and identity theft (20%).

Whilst those aged 55+ were the most likely to have been targeted by an online scam (60%), younger people aged 18-34 were the most likely to be deceived by a scam. Those who report losing money to a scam said they lost an average of £344, rising to £420 amongst those aged 18–34.

Tracey Ibbotson Customer Consultant at Yorkshire Building Society in Bridlington, said: “Most people have come into contact with a financial scam at some point in their lives, and fraudsters are using many different techniques to try and get to people’s information and money.

“By hosting our fraud session, we hope to reach as many people as possible in Bridlington to raise awareness around this issue. We’ll be talking about the common types of fraud and actions to take if you think you have come into contact with a scam.”

Yorkshire Building Society is part of the Take Five national campaign led by UK Finance, and backed by the Government, that offers straight-forward and impartial advice to help everyone protect themselves from preventable financial fraud.

This includes email deception and phone-based scams as well as online fraud – particularly where criminals impersonate trusted organisations.

For more information on protecting yourself from fraud please visit www.ybs.co.uk/security or www.takefive-stopfraud.org.uk