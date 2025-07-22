Stephen Joseph Theatre presents a Timely Labour Drama We Are The Lions, Mr Manager!

On October 22, the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough will host We Are The Lions, Mr Manager!, a production marking the 50th anniversary of the Grunwick Strike. The play shines a spotlight on the courage of immigrant women workers who challenged exploitation and sparked a wave of national union solidarity.

Scarborough audiences will be drawn into this emotional narrative that blends drama, music, and dance to celebrate resilience in the face of systemic injustice. The show’s themes of dignity, equality, and community solidarity strike a powerful chord, resonating well beyond the 1970s.

With its blend of drama, humour and live music, including the involvement of local choirs and South Asian dance groups, the show is an engaging celebration of resistance and solidarity.

Capturing the dramatic scenes shown on television news at the time, such as snatch squads, police lines and waves of trade unionists and pickets, the play resonates strongly with recent global scenes of unrest and protest. The production is presented in association with Arts Council England, Thompsons Solicitors, GMB the union, ASLEF, national trade unions, trades councils and all of Townsend Theatre Productions’ supporters.

Join the Stephen Joseph Theatre for this compelling reminder of the power of collective action and the enduring fight for workers’ rights.

We Are The Lions, Mr Manager! will be performing at Stephen Joseph Theatre, Westborough, Scarborough, YO11 1JW on October 22. Tickets available from: Stephen Joseph Theatre