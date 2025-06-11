Strictly Come Dancing Star Nadiya Bychkova. Photo: Elisabeth Hoff

An enchanting evening of dance and conversation with a Strictly star is being planned at a Malton venue.

Strictly Come Dancing Star Nadiya Bychkova will be hosting ‘an unforgettable event’ at Birdsall House on Saturday, July 5.

Set beneath the glittering chandeliers of the Georgian ballroom, this intimate evening promises a captivating insight into Nadiya’s extraordinary career, from her championship titles to her celebrated performances on Strictly Come Dancing.

Alongside conversation and storytelling, Nadiya will take to the floor with a selection of her most cherished dance routines, performed in a setting as graceful as the dancer herself.

She’ll also be accompanied by British, UK and Canadian Dance Champion James Cutler, who was on this year’s Belgium Dancing with the Stars.

With multiple world and national titles to her name, Nadiya is one of the most accomplished dancers of her generation.

Known for her elegance, passion, and precision, she starred in Strictly Come Dancing from 2017 to 2019, dancing alongside celebrities such as Lee Ryan, Dan Walker, Tom Dean, and Matt Goss.

She said: “I can’t wait to perform at Birdsall House and have been dreaming of dancing in the gorgeous Georgian ballroom for ages.

“It will be amazing to be surrounded by all that timeless beauty, and I look forward to seeing you for what is going to be a really special time together."

Lady Cara Willoughby said: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Nadiya to Birdsall. What makes this event so exciting is its dynamic, interactive nature, it invites our guests to experience the house in a completely new and unforgettable way.

For fans of Strictly Come Dancing, this is a truly unique opportunity to witness Nadiya’s breathtaking talent in an authentic Georgian ballroom, the very setting ballroom dancing was made for.”

Tickets and more information is available on the Birdsall House website.