There will be guided wildlife walks at intervals throughout the day. Photo: Side Oven Bakery

Side Oven Bakery at Foston on the Wolds is running a summer wildlife walks open day in partnership with Yorkshire Wildlife Trust (YWT).

Based on the popularity of their previous seasonal wildlife walk open days, the team at the Side Oven have joined forces with the trust once again to let people to enjoy the beautiful organic farm with its abundance of wildlife at arguably the most beautiful time of year.

On Sunday, June 1, the farm and bakery doors will once again be open to the public. Open 10am till 3pm.

A spokesperson said: “The event is free of charge, open to everyone. This promises to be an ideal family day out.

"There will be guided wildlife walks at intervals throughout the day (walks pre-book only – see website for details). Walks take place at 10am, 11.15am and 1pm – there is no charge for the walks. The guided walks will be led by a YWT wildlife expert round the family's organic arable farm that is home to many species of wildlife.

"Please note these walks are booking up fast as there are limited places – get in touch now to book if you’d like to join one.”

The bakery will be open 10am till 3pm for artisan breads, croissant, cakes and a wide range of freshly baked treats and takeaway refreshments.

Visit www.sideoven.com for more information.