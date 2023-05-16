Take a trip 'Down Memory Lane' with Martin Dove at The Old Parcels Office in Scarborough

Martin began writing his diaries in1961, when he was just 12 years old, and wrote an entry every day till 2018, that’s 57 years of Martin’s life covered in minute detail.The 1961 - 1968 diaries have all been transcribed, and for the past three years have appeared daily on Facebook.

Martin has been invited to give a diary readings talk at the prestigious Old Parcels Office gallery space in Scarborough on Thursday May18, starting at 7.30pm.

The Old Parcels Office is Scarborough’s newest art space hidden behind the archways next to the railway station.

Martin Dove with his collection of diaries . pic Richard Ponter

Martin won’t actually be giving the readings himself due to suffering with Parkinson’s Disease, but he has two professional speakers lined up, his great-nephew Alfie Woodhead and Dan Henley from Third Element Theatre who will deliver the readings, with ad-libs from Martin, who will introduce each one, and perform a couple of card tricks. He will also pay homage to Bob Dylan by recreating his famous cards in the alley video.

There will also be recorded music from the 50s and 60s, all chosen by Martin and connected to tales from the diaries, along with images projected onto the big screen.

All of the diaries will be available for inspection on the night.

Tickets are now on sale from the The Old Parcels Office, or online.Admission is £5 with 50% going to The Old Parcels Office, and 50% going to Parkinson’s.