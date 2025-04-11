Taking the creepy out of crawly: Forest Holidays launches Ugly Bug Hunts as 58% of children in Yorkshire can't spot a beetle

Forest Holidays launches Ugly Bug Hunts to encourage children to get outdoors.

New research commissioned by B Corp certified holiday company Forest Holidays has found that only 42% of children aged six-to-11 in Yorkshire would be able to name a beetle if they saw one in real life.

With the aim of encouraging greater understanding of the natural world around us and getting more children enjoying the great outdoors, Forest Holidays has launched Ugly Bug Hunts – new interactive activities focused on our forests’ heroes, at its 13 UK locations, including at Cropton and Keldy in Yorkshire.

The recent study also showed that only 44% of children in Yorkshire would be able to identify a moth if they stumbled across one, with only 36% saying they spend time outdoors most days of the week, and when they do venture outdoors, only 36% use their time to look for bugs.

Whilst many children aren’t spending their time outdoors in this way, there’s a clear interest among six-to-11-year-olds when it comes to their crawly companions. 44% of children in the region think bugs are “really cool” because they’re colourful (56%), good for nature (50%) and small but mighty (31%), whilst 38% are impressed by them because they have “special powers”.

To help encourage children to immerse themselves in nature, as of this week, families enjoying a holiday in nature at one of Forest Holiday’s unique locations will be able to make the most of the guided woodland Ugly Bug Hunt sessions led by expert Forest Rangers, with children able to learn how to spot, identify and understand the role bugs play in keeping our forests alive and thriving.

The initiative, which has been developed in partnership with conservation charity Buglife, aims to take the ‘creepy’ out of crawlies and encourage adventure in the UK’s forests - through the colours, shapes, and secret lives of the UK’s smallest creatures. Continuing through the year, the Ugly Bug Hunts are part of Forest Holidays’ wider commitment to encouraging outdoor learning and nature connection.

Gerry O'Brien, Forest Ranger at Forest Holidays, commented: "Bugs and insects are fascinating once you stop to really look. Whether it’s the way they camouflage themselves, how they break down organic matter or their role in pollination, they’re vital to forest life.”

“The research shows there’s a gap in knowledge and understanding – but also a real curiosity.

"Through our Ugly Bug Hunts, we want to take the ‘creepy’ out of crawlies and spark children’s interest in the secret life of the forest. By getting hands-on with nature, we hope to inspire them to get outside, discover the wildlife beneath their feet, and understand the biodiversity that keeps our forests healthy.”

Each Ugly Bug Hunt will include a range of exciting games, crafts and immersive activities, including using bug-catching nets and microscopes to discover the unexpected world of bugs with the help of an expert Forest Ranger, allowing children to see the forest from the perspective of our mini forest heroes!

Paul Hetherington from Buglife said: “These tiny creatures are essential to life as we know it.

“From recycling nutrients to supporting food production and feeding other species, bugs hold our ecosystems together.

“We believe helping children experience this first-hand is key to building long-term awareness, empathy and respect for nature and through our work with Forest Holidays, we hope to spark that fascination early on."

As a certified B Corp, Forest Holidays is unrivalled in its deep-rooted connection to nature. They embrace their responsibility for the environment, with over 80% of the land they occupy being managed for conservation. The brand actively supports the long-term health of the UK’s forests - helping fund conservation projects, sustain local wildlife habitats, and back rural communities across Britain

To find out more about the Ugly Bug Hunts, visit here for Keldy and here for Cropton

Yorkshire was amongst the top six regions in the UK when it comes to children spending time outdoors, with 17% spending time in nature every day.

When they do venture outside, it seems the butterfly is their favourite to find, followed by the ladybird.

Across the UK, the top 15 bugs children wouldn’t be able to name are as follows:

Cricket – 67% Daddy long legs – 61% Moth – 56% Dragonfly – 52% Slug – 51% Cockroach – 50% Mosquito – 49% Beetle – 44% Wasp – 44% Grasshopper – 44% Ladybird – 38% Worm – 33% Fly – 31% Caterpillar – 30% Ant – 27%