Tannahill Weavers set to wow Whitby with evening of traditional scottish music

The Rifle Club in Whitby will be busting out of its rafters when the Tannahill Weavers come to town on Saturday, 9 November, for what promises to be a lively evening of traditional Scottish music.note-0

One of Scotland's premier traditional bands, the Tannahill Weavers turn their acoustic excitement loose on audiences with an electrifying effect. A unique combination of traditional melodies, driving rhythmic accompaniment and rich vocals makes their performances unforgettable.

For more than 50 years the "Tannies" (original members Roy Gullane on guitar/vocals and Phil Smilie on whistles/bodhran/vocals; plus newcomers Malcolm Bushby on fiddle and Iain MacGillivray on pipes) have thrilled audiences with their diverse repertoire, fire-driven instrumentals, topical songs, original ballads and lullabies. Their music demonstrates to old and young alike the rich and varied musical heritage of the Celtic people.

The "Tannies" have received worldwide accolades consistently over the years for their exuberant performances and outstanding recording efforts that seemingly can't get better, yet continue to do just that.

The Tannahill Weavers are set to perform at the Whitby Rifle Club on 9 November

As the Winnipeg Free Press noted, "The Tannahill Weavers—properly harnessed—could probably power an entire city for a year. . . . The music may be old time Celtic, but the drive and enthusiasm [on stage] are akin to straight ahead rock and roll."

Doors open at 7:30pm; music starts at 8 pm. Advance tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/788066697707?aff=oddtdtcreator or at the door. The Whitby District Rifle Club is located at the Sports Ground, W Cliff Ave. Crescent Ave, Whitby YO21 3EW