Taroo, created by Moroccan artist Said Mouhssine, combines parkour, circus skills, and storytelling.

Hull’s iconic international arts and culture event, the Freedom Festival, is heading to Bridlington later this month.

The programme will be at Bridlington Spa on Thursday, August 28.

This initiative brings a dynamic selection of world-class cultural experiences to communities across Yorkshire and North East Lincolnshire, ensuring that the region as a whole can partake in the festival’s unique creative offerings.

For 18 years, Freedom Festival has transformed Hull City Centre into a vibrant hub of artistic expression and social engagement. This was only made possible thanks to public funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

Possê, by Sound de Secà, is a lively street show full of percussion, dance, and voice.

Audiences can look forward to a diverse and exciting range of performances that capture the spirit of the Freedom Festival.

Possê, by Sound de Secà, is a lively street show full of percussion, dance, and voice, bringing people together with a burst of energy and joy.

Time to Loop – Duo Kaos tells a moving story through acrobatics and dance; about change, love, and the connections we share.

Taroo, created by Moroccan artist Said Mouhssine, combines parkour, circus skills, and storytelling, mixing humour and impressive physical feats to present everyday street life in a fresh way. The contemporary circus show Human Flag offers stunning performances that explore traditions and new possibilities.

ICHI is a one-man band who creates playful performances using handmade instruments and everyday objects.

Electric Feel invites audiences into a fun and musical experience inspired by the natural energy that connects us all.

ICHI is a one-man band who creates playful performances using handmade instruments and everyday objects, delighting audiences at festivals around the world.

Phil Hargreaves, festival director, said: “We are thrilled to build on last year’s successful visit to Bridlington by extending the Freedom On Tour programme further.

"At Freedom Festival, we believe that culture should be accessible to all. As a child who grew up in a low income, single parent family, I know how important it is to have high quality, accessible culture on your doorstep. This drives me to ensure inspiring performances reach broader communities.

“Since 2007, Freedom Festival has grown into one of the city’s most treasured annual cultural events and I am delighted that we get to share that growth and high quality experience with the city’s neighbours.”