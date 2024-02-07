The Little White Dress Company to co-host Bridal Fashion Show & Wedding Fair at Crown Spa Hotel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Little White Dress Company welcomes you to their Wedding Fair & Bridal Fashion Show! Get ready for an evening filled with love, style, and inspiration. Join us on Friday 1st March at the Crown Spa Hotel Scarborough for an unforgettable experience. Welcome drinks & canapes included!

Immerse yourself in the beautifully situated Crown Spa Hotel; boasting newly renovated Wedding Suites & breathtaking views to capture those perfect wedding day memories. See your wedding vision through the expert in-situ styling & set up from intimate ceremonies to extravagant events. There is a wedding style for every couple, at surprisingly affordable prices!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indulge in the latest trends, as The Little White Dress Company showcases their exquisite bridal collections on the runway. From breathtaking gowns to dapper suits from Alec Hall Menswear, Driffield, this fashion show will treat you to exciting bridal gowns and inspo for finding your bridal look. Witness the magic of wedding fashion come alive!

Don't Miss Out on the Event of the Year!

But that's not all! Discover a wide range of wedding suppliers and experts, ready to assist you in planning your dream day. From photographers to florists, find everything you need to make your wedding the best day of your life.

Whether you're a bride-to-be, a groom, or simply someone who loves weddings, this event is for you. Connect with fellow wedding enthusiasts, share ideas, and gain valuable insights from industry professionals.

PRIZE DRAW

Reserve your Dream Wedding Day at the Crown Spa Hotel on the day of the Wedding Fair to be entered into our amazing prize draw!

The Winner receives.

Free Room Hire at the Crown Spa Hotel (Normally £500)

Bridal Suite for the night of the Wedding

Hen Party for 6 – Spa Retreat Afternoon with Mud Rasual

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our exhibitors have given money off discounts or added extras... so don’t miss out!

All our Wedding Co-ordinators will be on hand to book your special day, with an added extra of 10% discount for all weddings booked!!