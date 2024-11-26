The Lords Feoffees support local arts
Pictured presenting the cheque to members of the cast and on behalf of the Lord Feoffes is trustee Diane Davison, who is a big supporter of the Arts. Many thanks from everyone at Harbourside Theatre Productions.
This Christmas production will be performed at St Marks Church Hall, Westhill, Bridlington.
Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings throughout December and the start of January.
Pay on the door or pre-book your tickets, available online from Ticket Tailor
All information can be found on the Facebook page
Harbourside Theatre Productions/Group
Or our website