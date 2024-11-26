The Lords Feoffees support local arts

The Lords Feoffees and Assistants of the Manor of Bridlington (Part of the Bridlington community since 1636) have kindly donated £400 to support local amateur drama group Harbourside Theatre Productions for their upcoming Pantomime Dick Whittington.

Pictured presenting the cheque to members of the cast and on behalf of the Lord Feoffes is trustee Diane Davison, who is a big supporter of the Arts. Many thanks from everyone at Harbourside Theatre Productions.

This Christmas production will be performed at St Marks Church Hall, Westhill, Bridlington.

Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings throughout December and the start of January.

Come along to our Pantomime Dick Whittington this Christmas time

Pay on the door or pre-book your tickets, available online from Ticket Tailor

All information can be found on the Facebook page

Harbourside Theatre Productions/Group

Or our website