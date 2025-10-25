The Malton Time Traveller Campaign launches this half term - can your little Romans complete the quest?

A museum has joined forces with several Malton shops to create a free, fun family hunt this half term. The Malton Time Traveller Campaign is running from 25 October until 23 November. Using a digital map found on Malton Museum’s website, participants are challenged to spot 6 miniature knitted Roman figures hidden in shops and windows across Malton. Each doll has a QR code unlocking the secrets of the Romans' success.

The hunt is free to do and successful Time Travellers can collect a certificate of achievement from Malton Museum. The museum is open 10:30 - 3:30 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week, before closing for the season on 2 November. x8g3qyt

To take part, visit the museum’s website: https://www.maltonmuseum.co.uk/the-malton-time-traveller-campaign/

Malton Time Traveller Campaign creator and knitter Luisa Taylor said, ‘Six tiny Romans are hidden across the town, waiting to be discovered. Each one reveals something about life in Roman Delgovicia. We’re very excited to be sharing this trail with families in Malton and we’re grateful to Kemps, Yates & Sons, The Malton Relish, McMillans of Malton and The Beecham Weigh for their enthusiastic support.’

A knitted doll in the window of Malton Museum

Malton Museum is currently fundraising for a new home, aiming to raise £60k to kickstart the process of renovating the former Fleece Inn in Malton Marketplace. Individuals and businesses can support the campaign by donating online at https://www.maltonmuseum.co.uk/donate/donate-new-museum-fund/