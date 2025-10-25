The Malton Time Traveller Campaign launches this half term - can your little Romans complete the quest?
The hunt is free to do and successful Time Travellers can collect a certificate of achievement from Malton Museum. The museum is open 10:30 - 3:30 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week, before closing for the season on 2 November. x8g3qyt
To take part, visit the museum’s website: https://www.maltonmuseum.co.uk/the-malton-time-traveller-campaign/
Malton Time Traveller Campaign creator and knitter Luisa Taylor said, ‘Six tiny Romans are hidden across the town, waiting to be discovered. Each one reveals something about life in Roman Delgovicia. We’re very excited to be sharing this trail with families in Malton and we’re grateful to Kemps, Yates & Sons, The Malton Relish, McMillans of Malton and The Beecham Weigh for their enthusiastic support.’
Malton Museum is currently fundraising for a new home, aiming to raise £60k to kickstart the process of renovating the former Fleece Inn in Malton Marketplace. Individuals and businesses can support the campaign by donating online at https://www.maltonmuseum.co.uk/donate/donate-new-museum-fund/