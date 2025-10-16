Ginger Green, in association with Northern Theatre, is bringing its production of The Old Curiosity Shop to Bridlington’s Spotlight Theatre. Pictured: Cast members go through a reading of the show.

Ginger Green, in association with Northern Theatre, is bringing its production of The Old Curiosity Shop to Bridlington’s Spotlight Theatre next month.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exciting new show contains all the colourful characters people would associate with a Dickens novel.

The show will be held at the West Street venue on Friday, November 7 (7.30pm); Saturday, November 8 (7.30pm); and Sunday, November 9 (2.30pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “This powerful story follows Nell Trent and her grandfather, residents of the eponymous London shop, whose lives are upended by debt, desperation and the sinister influence of moneylender Daniel Quilp.

"As the grandfather’s gambling spirals out of control, the pair are forced to flee, encountering danger and kindness in equal measure.

"In this evocative stage production, the tale is enriched with a vibrant musical score composed by John Holtby. Expect humour, heartbreak and unforgettable characters in this dramatic retelling of one of Dickens’ most enduring works.

“Adapted by Holtby and Green, who have had several of their shows staged at the National Theatre and Edinburgh Festival, the show contains great original music and songs that will have you leaving the threatre humming.”

Go to www.spotlighttheatrebridlington.co.uk to buy tickets and for more information.