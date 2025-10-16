The Old Curiosity Shop production heading to Bridlington’s Spotlight Theatre

By The Newsroom
Published 16th Oct 2025, 09:35 BST
Ginger Green, in association with Northern Theatre, is bringing its production of The Old Curiosity Shop to Bridlington's Spotlight Theatre. Pictured: Cast members go through a reading of the show.
Ginger Green, in association with Northern Theatre, is bringing its production of The Old Curiosity Shop to Bridlington’s Spotlight Theatre. Pictured: Cast members go through a reading of the show.
Ginger Green, in association with Northern Theatre, is bringing its production of The Old Curiosity Shop to Bridlington’s Spotlight Theatre next month.

The exciting new show contains all the colourful characters people would associate with a Dickens novel.

The show will be held at the West Street venue on Friday, November 7 (7.30pm); Saturday, November 8 (7.30pm); and Sunday, November 9 (2.30pm).

A spokesperson said: “This powerful story follows Nell Trent and her grandfather, residents of the eponymous London shop, whose lives are upended by debt, desperation and the sinister influence of moneylender Daniel Quilp.

"As the grandfather’s gambling spirals out of control, the pair are forced to flee, encountering danger and kindness in equal measure.

"In this evocative stage production, the tale is enriched with a vibrant musical score composed by John Holtby. Expect humour, heartbreak and unforgettable characters in this dramatic retelling of one of Dickens’ most enduring works.

“Adapted by Holtby and Green, who have had several of their shows staged at the National Theatre and Edinburgh Festival, the show contains great original music and songs that will have you leaving the threatre humming.”

Go to www.spotlighttheatrebridlington.co.uk to buy tickets and for more information.

