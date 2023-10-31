News you can trust since 1882
A Murder is Announced at Whitby Pavilion - here's when it's on

Following the success of Dirty Dusting and A Bunch of Amateurs earlier in the year, Whitby Amateur Dramatic Society is pleased present its three-night autumn Agatha Christie thriller, A Murder is Announced.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 31st Oct 2023, 11:26 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 12:15 GMT
The production, directed by Alison Steele, is on from Friday November 10 to Sunday November 12, at Whitby Pavilion Theatre.

The villagers of Chipping Cleghorn, including Miss Marple, are agog with curiosity over an advertisement in the local gazette which reads: "A Murder is Announced and will take place on Friday October 29 at Little Paddocks, at 6.30pm.”

Unable to resist the mysterious invitation, a crowd begins to gather at Little Paddocks at the appointed time when, without warning, the lights go out.

The cast of A Murder is Announced.
The cast of A Murder is Announced.
The suspects: Christopher Colebrooke, Penny Cullen, Jo Downie, Ian Dobson, Suzy James, Georgie Joyce, John Ogden, Rosie Osborne, Fiona Price, Jon Risdon, Alison Steele and Chris Wales.

Tickets online at www.whitbypavilion.co.uk or on sale at Whitby Pavilion.

The performances are on at 7.30pm.

