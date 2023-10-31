A Murder is Announced at Whitby Pavilion - here's when it's on
The production, directed by Alison Steele, is on from Friday November 10 to Sunday November 12, at Whitby Pavilion Theatre.
The villagers of Chipping Cleghorn, including Miss Marple, are agog with curiosity over an advertisement in the local gazette which reads: "A Murder is Announced and will take place on Friday October 29 at Little Paddocks, at 6.30pm.”
Unable to resist the mysterious invitation, a crowd begins to gather at Little Paddocks at the appointed time when, without warning, the lights go out.
The suspects: Christopher Colebrooke, Penny Cullen, Jo Downie, Ian Dobson, Suzy James, Georgie Joyce, John Ogden, Rosie Osborne, Fiona Price, Jon Risdon, Alison Steele and Chris Wales.
Tickets online at www.whitbypavilion.co.uk or on sale at Whitby Pavilion.
The performances are on at 7.30pm.