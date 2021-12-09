Acting students from CU Scarborough take to the stage at the Stephen Joseph Theatre

Acting students from CU Scarborough will tread the boards at the town’s famous Stephen Joseph

The show, The Giant Who Had it All (and Then Lost It…), represents a big milestone in the relationship between CU Scarborough and the theatre, being the first time students have performed at the venue.

In the spring, Diana Logan joined CU Scarborough from the Stephen Jospeh as its new course leader for creative industries, heading the teaching team on the BA (Hons) acting degree.

The course is an innovative collaboration between CU Scarborough and the theatre where students work with the theatre's professionals at points throughout the programme, eventually leading to participation onstage in a professionally directed piece for theatre.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company of 10 students, who are in their own bubble, are now making the final preparations before they take to the stage on Monday December 13 for the 10-day run.

A reserve company is also preparing for the SJT OutReach and CU Scarborough production.

Diana said: “Our course is very industry focused and our students are treated as a professional company as soon as they start with us. They work closely with their own composer, director and stage manager.

“This is our first production at the Stephen Joseph Theatre and it’s amazing for our students to experience what it is like to perform in a world-famous theatre, learn what is expected of them in a professional environment and help them understand the importance of regional theatre.”

Stephen Joseph artisticdirector Paul Robinson said: “It’s been great collaborating with CUS on the Acting degree over these past three years.

“The students get to experience first-hand what it’s like to work in a first-class professional environment, and we enjoy having them around - it’s good sometimes to see things through fresh eyes! And we’re really looking forward to seeing The Giant Who Had It All (And Then Lost it…) - from what we’ve seen of rehearsals, it promises to be great fun.”

The CU Scarborough BA (Hons) acting degree also trains students in acting for stage, TV and radio as well as introducing them to various non-traditional techniques such as presenting, corporate role-play, vlogging and acting for gaming.