Actress Gaynor Faye directs her late mum's stage version of hit series The Syndicate - its Yorkshire dates

TV and stage star Gaynor Faye, Kay’s daughter, will make her directorial debut bringing her mother’s stage adaptation to life. Mellor died in May last year.

The Syndicate tells the story of five supermarket workers whose lottery syndicate numbers come in, just as their jobs and livelihoods are under threat.

Will a share of the jackpot make their dreams come true or their nightmares a reality? One thing’s for certain, the win of a lifetime will change the lives, loves and relationships of the syndicate members forever.

As the final play created by legendary writer Kay Mellor, The Syndicate follows in the footsteps of her hugely successful TV-to-stage adaptions of Fat Friends – The Musical and Band of Gold, which were also collaborations between Kay’s company Rollem and Josh Andrews Productions.

The TV version of Fat Friends starred James Corden and Ruth Jones, who went on to write and star in Gavin and Stacey, and Lisa Riley.

Faye said: “It is extremely special to be a part of this new theatrical version of The Syndicate and one which my mum was really excited to stage. Having acted in the last series on TV, when she asked me to assist her on directing the show – I jumped at it.

"Now, it has become my first solo directing role and whilst I am so sad not to be doing it with her, I am also very proud and excited to bring mum’s vision to the fore.

"Josh Andrews is a fantastic producer who I’ve worked with on several shows and with a fabulous creative team and, of course, an incredible script – we’re going to reach for the stars and make mum’s wish come true – bringing another Kay Mellor classic to theatres across the country.”

The Syndicate is at the Grand in the home town of Leeds from Thursday April 18 to Saturday April 28.

Casting is yet to be announced.