ADHD The Musical: Can I Have Your Attention Please? on its way to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

A musical exploring the highs and lows of having ADHD is embarking on a national tour this autumn including a stop at the Stephen Joseph Theatre

ADHD The Musical: Can I Have Your Attention Please? is the brainchild of Dora Colquhoun, a neurodivergent theatre maker and performer based in Liverpool.

With the help of Dolly Parton, Julie Andrews and Cher, the piece attempts to unpack the feelings of shame and failure commonly felt by those with the disorder.

The show also explores the differences in which ADHD manifests in men and women, something which the medical profession has begun to acknowledge.

Dora said: "It is a really important time to be sharing this work. ADHD and neurodiversity only very recently is prevalent in mainstream society.

"For many years women have been left out of the conversation and research. I hope to provide an honest, eye-opening and entertaining account of my experience as a woman with ADHD.

“My aim is to create acceptance, understanding and open up the conversation as to what having ADHD means. I do not have any answers but I have stories, songs and multiple wigs.”

The exciting and heartfelt production, which was described as "a beautiful, poignant, moving and incredibly important ride from start to finish" by the Liverpool Theatre Festival, is a journey of self discovery and self acceptance that looks to end the stigma and address common dismissals of ADHD.

As Dora said: "Let me take you by the hand and explore: Why people with ADHD are drawn to new experiences?

"Why have I had so many jobs? Why did I drink enough to kill a small horse before a job interview?”

ADHD The Musical: Can I Have Your Attention Please? kicks off its UK tour on Wednesday September at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough.

The show will have BSL interpretation. Age guidance: 12+Content warnings: touches on substance abuse and childhood trauma but does not go into detail.

Tickets are available from the Stephen Joseph Theatre box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com