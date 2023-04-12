News you can trust since 1882
Around 1000 Methodists to gather in Scarborough this weekend to celebrate their faith

The President and Vice-President of the Methodist Conference will visit Scarborough from Friday April 14 to Sunday April 16 to take part in Flourish; a weekend where as many as 1000 Methodists will come together to celebrate their faith.

By Louise Perrin
Published 12th Apr 2023, 14:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 14:20 BST

Flourish is a celebratory weekend that focuses on the heart of the Christian faith.

The event takes place at Scarborough Spa and the theme for this year’s Flourish is “Rooted in Love”.

The weekend promises speakers, workshops, worships, activities and a children, youth and families programme.

Flourish: Rooted in Love will take place at Scarborough Spa PavilionFlourish: Rooted in Love will take place at Scarborough Spa Pavilion
Flourish: Rooted in Love will take place at Scarborough Spa Pavilion
Attending Flourish will be the President of the Methodist Conference, Revd Graham Thompson, and Vice-President Anthony Boateng.

The pair will be officially opening the weekend’s events and be participating in worship, preaching, workshops and quiet prayer.

Revd Thompson is an ordained minister who serves as Chair of the Plymouth and Exeter District ministering to both rural and urban churches.

Anthony Boateng, is a Local Preacher from the London District with a passion for social action, politics, church unity, spiritual revival and creative ways of worship.

The chair of the North and East Methodist District, Leslie Newton, said: “I’m so excited about Flourish as I know from my personal experience just how inspiring and encouraging it can be to gather in a large number to share and celebrate faith.

"I hope that people will go home really energised to continue to live out their faith in their homes, workplaces and local communities.”

Flourish is a fully ticketed event and tickets can be booked at www.yorkshirenemethodist.org/flourish23/.

Both day tickets and weekend tickets are available.

