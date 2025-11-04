Calendar Girls the Musical will be directed by Stephen Joseph Theatre artistic director Paul Robinson

Award-winning Calendar Girls the Musical has been revealed as the first production of next year’s summer season at the Stephen Joseph Theatre.

The much-loved show about a group of Yorkshire women who create a fabulous and funny fundraising calendar after the death of one of their husbands is by Gary Barlow and Tim Firth. It will be directed by the Stephen Joseph’s artistic director Paul Robinson.

The show is a co-production with Keswick’s Theatre by the Lake, the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich and the Octagon Theatre Bolton, and will play at those theatres after opening in Scarborough in June.

The death of a much-loved husband prompts a group of ordinary women in a small Yorkshire Women's Institute to do something extraordinary: create a nude calendar to raise money for charity.

Director Paul Robinson said: "This intimate production will create a unique, shared experience." (Credit: Tony Brtholomew)

News spreads fast in their community and none of them expect the emotional and personal repercussions, but gradually the making of the fabulous and funny calendar brings each woman unexpectedly into bloom.

The true story of the Calendar Girls launched a global phenomenon, a million copycat calendars, a record-breaking movie, a West End play and an awarding-winning musical.

Paul Robinson said “"Our new in-the-round staging of Calendar Girls the Musical brings the audience into the heart of the Rylstone Women's Institute, making this true story of friendship and determination feel more personal and immediate.

"This intimate production will create a unique, shared experience, reminiscent of gathering around a community hall or a close friend's living room, allowing for a deeper connection to the characters and creating a collective, communal atmosphere that fully immerses everyone in the moving story of these ‘ordinary women’ doing something quite extraordinary."

Tim Firth and Gary Barlow said: “As writers one of the most exciting things that can happen is when someone comes up with a totally new way of staging something you’ve created. When Paul described his vision for a new production of Calendar Girls the Musical it was instantly clear he was talking about something we’d never seen before, never imagined and to be honest never thought possible.”

Tim Firth said: “Scarborough I always feel to be my home as a writer. Not only was it the first place to give me a main stage but the plays of Alan Ayckbourn embody so much of what I love about theatre.

"It was en route to a meeting with him about a new play that I called into a Wharfedale fete and bought a calendar from a WI stall. Now years later, it seems wonderfully fitting to be starting a production of a musical about that story at the Stephen Joseph Theatre.”

Calendar Girls the Musical is by Gary Barlow and Tim Firth and was originally produced by David Pugh & Dafydd Rogers and The Shubert Organisation. It’s based on the play Calendar Girls, written by Tim Firth, and on the motion picture of the same name written by Tim Firth and Juliette Towhidi.

The Stephen Joseph Theatre, Theatre by the Lake, New Wolsey Theatre and Octagon Theatre Bolton co-production is directed by Paul Robinson. Set and costume design is by Helen Coyston, and the composer and sound designer is Simon Slater. The Musical Director and Associate Director is Alex Weatherhill, and the Choreographer is Stephanie Dattani.

Calendar Girls the Musical can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, from June 27 to July 25 at Theatre by the Lake from August 6 to September 5, at the New Wolsey Theatre from September 10 to 26 and att the Octagon Theatre Bolton from October 8. 31.

Booking opens at the Stephen Joseph Theatre at 10am on Wednesday November 19 – 10am on Wednesday November 12 for members of the SJT Circle.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com