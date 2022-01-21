Black is the Colour of My Voice - inspired by the life and music of Nina Simone - heads to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Black is the Colour of My Voice is performed by Florence Odumosu and Inspired by the life of Nina Simone and featuring many of her most iconic songs performed live.

Apphia Campbell’s acclaimed play follows a successful jazz singer and civil rights activist as she seeks redemption after the untimely death of her father.

She reflects on the journey that took her from a young piano prodigy destined for a life in the service of the church, to a renowned jazz vocalist at the forefront of the Civil Rights Movement.

The play is performed by Florence Odumosu.

It is on at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, on Saturday March 12.