Blackeyed Theatre’s Oh What a Lovely War heads to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre

Marking the 60th anniversary of Joan Littlewood’s epic anti-war musical, the award-nominated production is at the Stephen Joseph from Wednesday March 6 to Saturday March 9.

A cornerstone of modern musical theatre and one of the greatest stage satires, Oh! What a Lovely War delights and shocks in equal measure, bringing home the realities of war to audiences across the UK.

Conceived and developed by Joan Littlewood and her Theatre Workshop in 1963, Oh! What a Lovely War remains a classic of modern theatre, a fusion of timeless songs – including Pack Up Your Troubles and It’s a Long Way to Tipperary – razor-sharp satire and high jinks, offering a joyously scathing account of the First World War.

Wildly satirical, visually stunning, and deeply moving, the show is a hilarious, heart-breaking snapshot of life for those caught in the crossfire of conflict, a unanimous voice from the trenches and a timely warning from the theatre of war itself.

The cast comprises Tom Benjamin, Tom Crabtree, Harry Curley, Alice E Mayer, Chioma Uma and Euan Wilson.

The production is directed by Nicky Allpress with musical direction by Ellie Verkerk and movement direction by Adam Haigh.

Director Nicky said: “I’m so thrilled to be directing this unique piece of theatrical history, having followed Blackeyed Theatre and their extraordinary work for many years.

"One of the most exciting things about Oh! What a Lovely War is how universal, timeless, and ever relevant it is, and testament to the brilliance of the work is how it can bear endless reinterpretation.

"Our concept will explore the idea of war as a circus, with an incredibly talented company of actor-musicians bringing Joan Littlewood's ground-breaking classic to life with music, comedy, and stories.”

Blackeyed Theatre’s artistic director Adrian McDougall said: “I’m so proud of the entire team who have put together this incredible show.

"The experience this group of artists creates for our audiences night after night is nothing short of astonishing and the response to the production bears that out.

"It’s also worth mentioning that our entire cast his year graduated from the same college – Rose Bruford, which is a real testament to the quality of its training.

"This year marks our 20th birthday and I’m very proud not only that we continue to create shows of the quality of Oh! What A Lovely War but that we do so sustainably with little or no funding and against an increasingly challenging theatrical landscape. I like to think Joan Littlewood would approve.”

The film version was released in 1969 wand was directed by Richard Attenborough. The ensemble cast included Maggie Smith, Dirk Bogarde, John Gielgud, John Mills, Kenneth More, Laurence Olivier, Jack Hawkins, Corin Redgrave, Michael Redgrave, Vanessa Redgrave, Ralph Richardson, Ian Holm, Nanette Newman, Edward Fox, Susannah York and Phyllis Calvert.

Oh! What a Lovely War can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre from Wednesday March 6 to Saturday March 9 daily at 7.30pm.

There will be matinees at 1.30pm on Thursday March 7 and at 2.30pm on Saturday March 9.