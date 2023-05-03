The show sees Luke Barton and Joseph Derrington, who played Holmes and Watson in The Sign Of Four, reprise their critically-acclaimed roles as the iconic duo

The world premiere combines original music, stylish theatricality and magical storytelling. The original Sir Arthur Conan Doyle story has been adapted for the stage by Nick Lane, who also directs.

Nick is a long-time collaborator with the Stephen Joseph – he has been writing the theatre’s Christmas show for the past seven years, including last year’s popular Cinderella.

With Elizabeth Godber, he co-adapted the theatre’s recent smash hit The Comedy of Errors (more or less).

A mysterious, coded message is received, a warning of imminent danger, drawing Sherlock Holmes and the faithful Dr Watson into a tale of intrigue and murder stretching from 221B Baker Street to an ancient, moated manor house to the bleak Pennsylvanian Vermissa Valley.

Faced with a trail of bewildering clues, Holmes begins to unearth a darker, wider web of corruption, a secret society and the sinister work of one Professor Moriarty.

“The Valley of Fear isn't a story I've ever seen brought to the stage – possibly because it's two tales in one, almost, part of it taking place in England, another part in the US,” said Nick.

“The thrill for me, being a huge fan of crime fiction on both sides of the Atlantic, was in exploring the different tones of the two narratives; points where they mirror one another, points where they diverge... It was a challenge, but an exciting one.

"We'll be working with choreographers and fight directors as well as a composer to create something thrilling and visceral. Thematically, both stories explore loyalty – but to say more about that might give away a twist I'm keen to keep to myself.”

It can be seen at the Stephen Joseph from Thursday May 18 to Saturday May 20.

