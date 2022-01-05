Bootleg Boss - one of the UK's top Springsteen tribute bands - play Pocklington Arts Centre in January

Bootleg Boss will kick start the New Year at PAC with their live show on Friday January 14. Tickets on sale now.

Bootleg Boss, a UK-based seven-piece band that perform the classic songs of Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, will perform live at the venue on Friday January 14, at 8pm.

Director of Pocklington Arts Centre Janet Farmer said: “What better way to kick start the new year than with a celebration of Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band. And what a perfect gift this Christmas for the Springsteen fan in your life.

“We’ve got so many fantastic live events planned for our audiences next year, Bootleg Boss really are the perfect way to beat the January blues, starting as we mean to go on in 2022!”

Formed in 2012 this accomplished and exciting live band features Kev Jamieson as the vocal-singing, guitar-playing, harmonica-blowing, band-leading, audience-engaging, dance-inducing, singalong-inspiring Boss.

If you were born to run down backstreets, across badlands and to go dancing in the dark in a brilliant disguise, Bootleg Boss is the band you need to see.