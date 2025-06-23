Bridlington children to perform musical of Roald Dahl’s much loved classic 'Matilda' this weekend

Action shot of the hard-workers during rehearsal. Credit: ARCADE/Matt Cooper.

Spotlight Youth Theatre, produced by ARCADE at Spotlight Theatre Bridlington will be bringing Roald Dahl’s much beloved children’s story turned award winning musical to Bridlington this Summer.

Originally written by Roald Dahl before being transformed into the classic 1996 film featuring memorable performances from Danny DeVito and Pam Ferris. In 2010, Tim Minchin and Dennis Kelly released Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical Jr into the world. The musical received multiple awards from Tony’s to Olivier’s including the highest number of

Olivier Awards ever won by a single show. In 2022, a film adaptation of the musical was released on cinema screens.

With hit songs such as “Revolting Children”, “Naughty” and “Quiet”, Spotlight Youth Theatre’s cast of 33 ‘revolting children’ from Bridlington will act, sing and dance their way through this smash-hit musical from Friday June 27- Sunday June 29 at Spotlight Theatre, Bridlington.

Having fun learning lines and prepping for the show. Credit: ARCADE/Matt Cooper.

Rach Drew, Co-Director of ARCADE said: “The youth theatre provides a safe space for young people to build confidence, make new friends and grow their skills.

“We know the group have been rehearsing hard each week since January and we can’t wait to see the results.”

The show is directed by Alice Kynman, a musician, theatre professional and Stephen Joseph Theatre’s Young Talent Director. Alice has spent the last decade shaping the start of hundreds of young people’s creative careers through her work at Stephen Joseph Theatre, whilst also creating and directing shows for the theatre, and in the last year creating music with Pupil Referral Unit students as part of her work with ARCADE.

Based and run at the Spotlight Theatre, Spotlight Youth Theatre is the youth arm of the Bridlington Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society (BAODS), a thriving local theatre company that’s existed for more than a hundred years.

Tickets cost £12 for Adults, £8 for children and are available from the Bridlington Spa booking office tel: 01262 678258 or book online: https://www.hello-arcade.com/spotlight-youth-theatre

Spotlight Youth Theatre is produced by ARCADE, a community producing company and registered charity based in Scarborough and Bridlington. The group runs during term time and will be welcoming new members in September.

Young people aged between 12-18 who are interested in joining the group from September should contact ARCADE on [email protected].

Spotlight Youth Theatre is funded by the I Am Fund, Arts Council England and East Riding of Yorkshire Council.