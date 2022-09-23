Bridlington Spa launches panto payment plan to help with Cost of Living crisis

If you don't want to pay for your tickets all in one go, you can now spread the cost with a flexible instalment plan to suit you.

If your order total is more than £50 then you can choose to join the payment plan.

All you have to do is pay a 25% deposit at the point of booking and pay the remaining balance in instalments via the Spa’s box office team, paying the balance no later than 14 days ahead of your visit.

Bridlington Spa have introduced a new payment scheme to help ease the cost of buying family panto tickets.

General manager Mark Lonsdale said the payment plan would help families enjoy panto, despite the current cost of living crisis.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is on at Bridlington Spa from December 13 to January 2.