Bridlington Spa launches panto payment plan to help with Cost of Living crisis
Bridlington Spa has introduced a brand-new flexible payment plan for this year’s pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, in response to the cost of living crisis.
By Duncan Atkins
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 11:14 am
Updated
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 11:15 am
If you don't want to pay for your tickets all in one go, you can now spread the cost with a flexible instalment plan to suit you.
If your order total is more than £50 then you can choose to join the payment plan.
All you have to do is pay a 25% deposit at the point of booking and pay the remaining balance in instalments via the Spa’s box office team, paying the balance no later than 14 days ahead of your visit.
General manager Mark Lonsdale said the payment plan would help families enjoy panto, despite the current cost of living crisis.
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is on at Bridlington Spa from December 13 to January 2.
Tickets are now on sale from bridspa.com and via the box office 01262 678258.