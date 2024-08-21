Bridlington Spa to host award-winning Hip-Hop musical with opportunity for town's young people to take part

Pied Piper is a raucous re-imagining of a medieval fairy-tale and features a talented cast of beatboxers and musicians led by London's Beatbox Academy.

Local community producing company ARCADE are bringing the latest show from the award-winning Beatbox Academy to Bridlington.

Pied Piper, is a hip-hop family musical, a modern re-telling of the traditional tale which imagines a world where music is banned, and where the Piper plays a microphone instead of a pipe.

Sophie Drury-Bradey, ARCADE Co-director, said: “Pied Piper is a high-quality show made by some of the most exciting artists in the UK today. We are proud to be working with Battersea Arts Centre and the BAC Beatbox Academy, to bring this incredible show for families to Bridlington.

“The funding we receive from East Riding of Yorkshire Council, The Lords Feoffees Bridlington, TheatreWorks! and the support of Bridlington Spa means we can offer tickets as ‘Pay What You Can’ so price is not a barrier to anyone.

The innovative show features a youth chorus of local young people from Bridlington and East Yorkshire who have all taken part in a series of hip-hop beatboxing workshops.

“Our partnerships with schools means around one thousand children will experience the show as a school trip this autumn.”

The show includes a youth chorus of local young people who have all undertaken a series of beatboxing workshops, with the Conrad and the Beatbox Academy in preparation for the performances on September 25 and 26.

Children from Hilderthorpe Primary School, young people from Headlands School, Members of Spotlight Youth Theatre, produced by ARCADE in Bridlington, and young people from the Pupil Referral Service and Gallows Close Community Centre in Scarborough, will all appear on stage and share their new vocal beatboxing skills.

Conrad Murray, Artistic Director of Beatbox Academy, said: “I’m looking forward to sharing my skills with young people; also hearing their ideas through performance and creativity. I’m excited to meet some new beatboxers, singers, rappers and actors.

“They will get the chance to perform with some of the world's best vocal gymnasts plus other award-winning creatives - all of whom I initially met through workshops- like the ones in Bridlington.

“My aim is to inspire and create memories, plus possibly meeting some new talent and who knows, finding a new team of beatboxers in Bridlington.”

This is an electrifying show of vocal wizardry for all ages 6+.

Visit www.hello-arcade.com/piedpiper to access tickets.