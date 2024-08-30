Bridlington theatre group has some exciting opportunities for young people this autumn

Sessions at the Spotlight Youth Theatre cost £2 per week, with concessions available on an individual basis through ARCADE. Photo courtesy of Stewart Baxter.

Spotlight Youth Theatre produced by ARCADE has another brilliant offer available for young people from 12 - 18 for the Autumn Term - and they are currently looking for new members.

Based at Spotlight Theatre Bridlington, and hot on the heels of their sold out run of Addams Family The Musical, the group will have the opportunity to take part in two projects: Pied Piper, is a hip-hop family musical and a modern re-telling of the traditional tale which imagines a world where music is banned, and where the Piper plays a microphone instead of a pipe.

Featuring a hugely talented cast of beatboxers and musicians led by Battersea Arts Centre Beatbox Academy Artistic Director Conrad Murray, the show uses only sounds made by the performers and will both amaze and delight audiences.

Young people are offered the opportunity to work with Conrad, who has previously worked on the West End version of Hamilton, to become part of a community chorus for the show.

Members of Spotlight Youth Theatre will have the opportunity to take part in a project with internationally renowned artist and company, Conrad Murray and the Battersea Arts Centre Beatbox Academy (BBA). Photo courtesy of Ali Wright.

Rach Drew, ARCADE Co-director, said: “We know the young people will absolutely love working with Conrad and the cast, who are exceptionally talented. At ARCADE we focus on bringing in the best artists to give the group amazing experiences that will not only be fun, but increase their skills and confidence.”

Following this, the group will create their own show through a partnership project between ARCADE and The North York Moors National Park Trust, called Birds on the Edge.

This National Lottery Heritage Funded project seeks to create and restore natural habitats for endangered birds such as the turtle dove, yellowhammer, song thrush, and redstart. Activity will not only benefit native bird species, but children and adults from a range of backgrounds, allowing them to experience nature and conservation first-hand in the National Park.

Working with artist, Diana Logan, who leads the BA Acting course at Coventry University, the group will visit the North York Moors and Parks to be inspired and learn about the work that is taking place there.

The group will perform the piece they have made at Spotlight Theatre on the November 27.

Diana Logan, Lead Artist for Spotlight Youth, said: ‘The youth theatre provides a safe space for young people to build confidence, make new friends and grow their skills. We can’t wait to offer more young people the chance to take part in Pied Piper and Birds on the Edge.’

Taking part in Spotlight Youth costs £2 per session and young people who are interested in joining the group from September should contact ARCADE on [email protected], or for more information see hello-arcade.com/spotlight-youth-theatre.

Spotlight Youth Theatre projects are funded by the I Am Fund, Arts Council England, East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Do It For East Yorkshire Community Grant, The Lords Feoffees, Arts Council England, TheatreWorks!, AMP and supported by Bridlington Spa.