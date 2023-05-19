News you can trust since 1882
Britain's Got Talent winner Lost Voice Guy to perform at Malton's Milton Rooms

Britain’s Got Talent winner Lee Ridley, better known as Lost Voice Guy, will perform at a comedy and music event at the Milton Rooms in Malton on June 2.

By Louise Perrin
Published 19th May 2023, 16:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 16:26 BST
Lee Ridley aka Lost Voice Guy will feature in the event at the Milton Rooms in MaltonLee Ridley aka Lost Voice Guy will feature in the event at the Milton Rooms in Malton
Lee Ridley will be joined by Yorkshire comedian Liam Pickford and music will be provided by the brilliant Mojo Catfish from Leeds.

The music and comedy evening will raise funds for Malton charity Acorn Community Care which provide day services and supported living for adults with physical and learning disabilities.

Lee Ridley said: “I’m really looking forward to performing at The Milton Rooms to help raise funds for Acorn Community Care.

"Being disabled myself, it is a charity that is very close to my heart and I know how important these types of organisations are.

Tickets for the event, which takes place on June 2 at 7.30pm, cost £18, and can be bought via the website at www.acorncommunity.care/events or by calling Ali Cashmore on 07813 889 085.

