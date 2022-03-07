Call to help young people put showcase on Yorkshire stage - how you can help

Friends of Sarah Louise Ashworth School of Dance are looking for cash support and raffle prize donations

Country Crust, in Pickering, is financially backing the show which is on at Lady Lumley's School, Pickering, in April.

"We are now looking for further support from local businesses and individuals in the shape of donations of raffle prizes, such as chocolate Easter eggs, etc. as well as cash donations," said Sam Rees from the Friends.

Any raffle prizes and donations are welcome. Contact Charlotte at [email protected] for more information on how to donate.