Call to help young people put showcase on Yorkshire stage - how you can help

It’s nearly two years ago now that the Friends of Sarah Louise Ashworth School of Dance’s biannual showcase became one of the first casualties of the Covid 19 pandemic - but now the youngsters are ready to dance again.

By Sue Wilkinson
Monday, 7th March 2022, 1:16 pm
Friends of Sarah Louise Ashworth School of Dance are looking for cash support and raffle prize donations
Country Crust, in Pickering, is financially backing the show which is on at Lady Lumley's School, Pickering, in April.

"We are now looking for further support from local businesses and individuals in the shape of donations of raffle prizes, such as chocolate Easter eggs, etc. as well as cash donations," said Sam Rees from the Friends.

Any raffle prizes and donations are welcome. Contact Charlotte at [email protected] for more information on how to donate.

The show is on Saturday April 2 at 5.15pm and on Sunday April 3 at 2pm and 5.30pm.

