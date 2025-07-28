Cast announced for Sleeping Beauty at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Writer Nick Lane will make his Stephen Joseph directing debut, joined in the rehearsal room by Jacob Butler, Amy Drake, Annie Kirkman, Oliver Mawdsley and Kiara Nicole Pillai

The cast has been announced for Sleeping Beauty, this year’s sparkling Christmas show at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre.

Writer Nick Lane will make his Stephen Joseph directing debut, joined in the rehearsal room by Jacob Butler, Amy Drake, Annie Kirkman, Oliver Mawdsley and Kiara Nicole Pillai.

The cast reunites four of the acting team from the theatre’s 2023 UK Theatre Award-winning Beauty and the Beast, with the addition of Jacob Butler, who played Jack in the Stephen Joseph’s Jack and the Beanstalk four years ago.

Have you ever had one of those dreams? The one where you’re running but you can’t get anywhere? Or the one where you really need the loo, but people keep getting in your way?

What about the dream where you’re a child and you get cursed by a wicked fairy to prick your finger on your eleventh Christmas Eve and fall asleep for a hundred years?

Not had that one? Molly has. She’s been having it a lot recently. Her eleventh Christmas Eve is just around the corner.

“One more sleep,” her mum keeps saying, but if Molly’s not careful, she could end up having have the craziest sleep of her life!

Join Molly on a night-time adventure filled with songs, laughs and festive nonsense – cocoa, pyjamas and teddy bears optional.

Sleeping Beauty is designed by Helen Coyston, with lighting design by Mark ‘Tigger’ Johnson. Casting is by Sarah Hughes.

Sleeping Beauty is sponsored by Boyes. It can be seen at the Stephen Joseph from Saturday November 29 to Wednesday December 31.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com