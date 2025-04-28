Cast, costume and prop makers needed for Scarborough Theatre Company's tour of Dr Dolittle

Cast, costume and prop makers needed for Scarborough Theatre Company's new tour (credit: Tim Youster)

Scarborough Theatre Company is thrilled to announce auditions and invitations of interest in costume and props for its exciting summer project.

An original musical with book, music, and lyrics by Alex Weatherhill, who lives in Speeton, and directed by Scarborough-based director and movement specialist Clare Maxwell.

Now in its fourth year, the project has grown from its humble beginnings – a three-day performance run in the gardens behind Woodend in Scarborough – into a full-scale regional tour.

This summer, the production will visit 10 venues across the region with 16 performances scheduled between Augus 1 and 25.

Designed specifically for theatre students and early career professionals, the project offers a unique opportunity to work alongside experienced creatives while gaining valuable professional experience.

It operates on a profit-share basis, making it an ideal platform for those looking to build their CVs and connect with peers and industry mentors.

Rehearsals begin on Sunday July 13 in Scarborough, with a flexible schedule designed to accommodate participants’ other commitments wherever possible.

The team is particularly keen to hear from performers aged 16+ who are enthusiastic, collaborative and passionate about new musical theatre.

“We created this project to prove that you don’t have to move away from the Yorkshire Coast to work in the arts,” said director Clare Maxwell.

“We want to provide a stepping stone for the next generation of performers — and this year’s tour is a huge leap forward.”

“We are also able to offer a means-tested paid mentorship for props and set making via the Freeman Foundation, a Bridlington-based organisation.”

Says writer and artistic director for Scarborough Theatre Company, Alex Weatherhill. “We’re looking for someone keen on design, making things, textiles – any kind of creativity.

" Through the foundation, we can offer not only payment for their work, but mentorship from someone within the arts industry.”

All performers will be credited and supported as they grow their craft – and will be part of a bold, grassroots celebration of musical theatre in the region.

Auditions will take place in this month and the tour is already on sale. Visit the group’s social media platforms to find out more about booking tickets at https://scbo.littleboxoffice.com/events/109197

Step into the enchanting world of Dr Dolittle, where animals talk, sing, and take centre-stage in a journey of discovery and friendship.

The outdoor theatre production brings to life Hugh Lofting’s stories in a magical, music-filled adventure for all ages.

The tour comes to the the Old Parcels Office, Scarborough Railway Station on Monday August 25 at 11am and 2pm.

It opens at Bridlington Birds of Prey and Animal Park, Pinfold Lane, on Friday August 1 at 5.30pm.

Anyone interested should email Alex at: [email protected]