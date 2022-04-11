Cast of Jane Eyre reveal secrets of bringing the classical novel to the stage of Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre - and what the love about our town

Nia Gandhi, Sarah Groarke and Zoe West in Jane Eyre at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough

Nia Gandhi, Sarah Groarke, Sam Jenkins-Shaw, Tomi Ogbaro, Eleanor Sutton and Zoe West are directed by Zoë Waterman in a new adaptation by Chris Bush.

The witty and fleet-footed adaptation seeks to present Jane Eyre to a fresh audience while staying entirely true to the original’s revolutionary spirit.

Using actor-musicians, playful multi-roling and a host of 19th century pop hits, this is an accessible new version of a literary masterpiece.

We talk to the cast ahead of opening night tomorrow.

Eleanor Sutton

Tell us who you play and about your character in the show?

I play Jane in the show. In our version, she goes from 10 years old to 18, and experiences a massive amount in those eight years. She’s passionate, rebellious and steadfast, and it’s a real pleasure to tell her story (if a bit daunting).

You all play instruments and sing – how does that fit into the story?

The music in the show helps to build atmosphere, advance the narrative and show the passage of time. Singing and playing music is a really effective way to demonstrate heightened emotion – and Simon Slater’s compositions do that brilliantly.

If you’ve read any of the Brontë novels, which is your favourite?

When I was a teenager I read both Wuthering Heights and Jane Eyre. Back then I think I would have said I preferred Wuthering Heights (sorry), but after re-reading Jane Eyre ahead of this job I appreciated it so much more! It’s such a brave, exciting novel and I reckon it’s now taken the lead as my favourite Brontë...

Have you been to Scarborough before?

I visited Scarborough once last year, but it was only for the day so all we managed was fish and chips. It’s lovely to have chance to explore properly this spring – I’m psyching myself up for an early morning swim.

Sam Jenkins-Shaw

Tell us who you play and about your characters in the show?

I play Mr Rochester, who runs/owns Thornfield Hall, where Jane arrives to be a governess.

You all play instruments and sing – how does that fit into the story?

The songs are a mixture of Brontë poems, old English folk songs and parts of the novel set to music. Though this is not a musical, the songs set tone and atmosphere, rather than driving plot and story.

If you’ve read any of the Brontë novels, which is your favourite?

I love the novel. My copy is actually from Waterstone’s in Scarborough where I bought it four years ago when I was playing Richard Hannay in The 39 Steps!

Have you been to Scarborough before?

This is my third time working at the Stephen Jospeh – I keep coming back, so I guess I must love it here.

Nia Gandhi

Tell us who you play and about your characters in the show? I play Helen, Adele and a few other characters. Helen is Jane’s friend at school and Adele is Mr Rochester’s ward and Jane’s pupil.

You all play instruments and sing – how does that fit into the story?

We play and sing around important moments in Jane’s life and it provides an interesting insight into Jane’s inner thoughts.

It’s also really helpful for showing where they are and setting the scene.

Most of it is in a folk style which has been so much fun to play – I’m really looking forward to doing it.

If you’ve read any of the Brontë novels, which is your favourite?

I’ve only read Jane Eyre; it would be great to read some more! I think I’d like to read some Anne Brontë next.

Sarah Groarke

Tell us who you play and about your characters in the show?

I play Mrs Reed and Mrs Fairfax, plus a number of other more minor roles. These two ladies are very different but both have been great to explore.

You all play instruments and sing – how does that fit into the story?

All the songs are interweaved into the narrative so that it moves smoothly between scene and song. Playing and singing certainly keeps us all busy!

If you’ve read any of the Brontë novels, which is your favourite?

I have only read Jane Eyre – it’s fantastic to be bringing this story to the stage. I think I’d like to read Villette, also by Charlotte Brontë.

Have you been to Scarborough before?

We’ve brought our caravan over to stay in Scarborough many times and love coming to this part of the country.

The weather has been gorgeous so far, the town is a friendly place and it’s fabulous to be by the sea.

Tomi Ogbaro

Tell us who you play and about your characters in the show?

I play a couple of characters but primarily Brocklehurst, Mason and St John. In way they all exist as foils to Rochester – his antithesis.

I think the whole spectrum of male behaviour and dominance is explored in this play.

You all play instruments and sing – how does that fit into the story?

The songs exist to serve the story and also create a smoothness between scenes. Some songs exist when they’re played, others non-diagetically [ie, the characters can’t hear them]. I think it’s really exciting.

If you’ve read any of the Brontë novels, which is your favourite?

Ironically, it’d have to be Jane Eyre. It’s such an epic and there are not many books like it. Taking into account the historical climate it was written in, it really is a triumph.

Have you been to Scarborough before?

Scarborough has such an amazing energy. I’ve been eating out every day because I know I won’t get the same food back in London.

Great people and a great beach – I love it!

Zoe West

Tell us who you play and about your characters in the show?

I play Abbot, Miss Temple, Grace Poole and Mary Rivers – a real mix of goodies and baddies!

You all play instruments and sing – how does that fit into the story?

Actor-musicianship is always really fun. It’s a great way to move the narrative forward with music, and create atmosphere.

If you’ve read any of the Brontë novels, which is your favourite?

I’ve only read Jane Eyre of all the Brontë novels and I’ve always loved it – I should definitely read some more!

Have you been to Scarborough before?

I grew up in Marske, not far from here, so I used to come here as a kid. It’s so great being by the sea – my only complaint is the seagulls waking me up!

Jane Eyre can be seen in the Round at the Stephen Joseph Theatre from now until Saturday April 30.

It will then be performed at the New Vic , Newcastle-Under-Lyme, from May 4 to May 28.

Tickets for the show at the Stephen Joseph are priced from £10 and are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com