Cast of Whitby Rebels all at sea before play's premiere at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

The cast of Whitby Rebels on a boat trip in Scarborough’s South Bay (Credit: Tony Bartholomew)

The autumn show at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre, The Whitby Rebels, is in rehearsals and opens later this month.

Keith Bartlett, Kieran Foster, Jacqueline King, Duncan MacInnes, Jacky Naylor and Louise Mai Newberry took a boat trip in Scarborough’s South Bay to get their sea legs.

In Whitby Harbour, in the summer of 1991, something extraordinary happened. A humble pleasure boat set sail for the Arctic crewed by misfits, pensioners and the vicar for Egton and Grosmont.

The motley crew was assembled by Captain Jack Lammiman to complete a mission – to erect a plaque honouring Whitby whaling Captain William Scoresby senior on a volcanic island hundreds of miles north of Iceland.

Their voyage is a story of British eccentricity and determination to rival Eddie the Eagle’s Olympic exploits, bus driver Kempton Bunton stealing the Portrait of the Duke of Wellington and crane operator Maurice Flitcroft playing golf in the British Open.

Writer Bea Roberts said: “What appealed to me about this story is that it felt like an Ealing comedy or a Carry On – it’s got this fantastically silly edge: this group of pensioners being chased by the Royal Navy.

“It’s also remarkable as a story of adventure, daring, bravery and people doing something audacious and brilliant.”

Director and artistic director of the Stephen Joseph Paul Robinson said: “I’m so excited to bring this local story to life, particularly as many people will remember it and the film which followed starring Bob Hoskins. And I can’t wait to see the audiences’ faces when they see a boat on stage.”

The Whitby Rebels is designed by Jessica Curtis, with lighting design by Sally Ferguson. The composer and sound designer is Simon Slater, the movement director is Georgina Lamb and the wardrobe supervisor is Julia Perry-Mook. The fight director is Kaitlin Howard, and the nautical consultant is Tom Hill. Casting is by Sarah Hughes.

The Whitby Rebels premieres at the Stephen Joseph Theatre from Friday October 18 to Saturday November 2.

Tickets for the SJT are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com