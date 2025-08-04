Matilda the musical comes to Bradford Alhambra for a month later this yea

Casting has been announced for the upcoming tour of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of Matilda The Musical, which this year celebrates 15 years on stage.

The acclaimed musical, based on Roald Dahl’s beloved book, makes one stop in Yorkshire – at the Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, from Thursday October 30 until Sunday November 23.

Madison Davis, Mollie Hutton, Olivia Ironmonger and Sanna Kurihara will share the title role of Matilda.

Richard Hurst will play Miss Trunchbull, Tessa Kadler will play Miss Honey, Adam Stafford will play Mr Wormwood and Rebecca Thornhill will play Mrs Wormwood.

Creator Tim Minchin with members of the tour cast (credit: Phil Tragen Photography)

They are joined by Scotty Armstrong, Sam Holden, Portia Jefferies, Caiomhe Judd, Brooke Kelly, Ryan Lay, Cassandra Lee, Samuel Leon, Jordan Maisuria-Wake, Nicole Manumbre, Lizzie Nance, Esther Niles, Jordan Ricketts, Josh Singleton, Bradley Trevethan, Ella Tweed, Ben Tyler and Karen Walker.

The other young performers are Rudy Bragg, Jacob Connor-Ashton, Charlie Cox, Sylvie Grace, Rose Jammeh, Dottie Jones, Takunda Khumalo, Sana Lennon, Oisin-Luca Pegg, Millie-May Mankowska, Tate Masuku, Leo Maurice, Carter-J Murphy, Jaxon James Nolan, Cole Nicholson, Pixie Pettigrew, Brodie Robson, Haiden Sihapanya and Felix Schmitt.

The musical continues to play to packed houses in the West End at the Cambridge Theatre and has been seen by 12 million people across 100 cities around the world.

The anarchic production, about a strong and determined heroine with a vivid imagination, has won more than 100 global awards, including 24 for Best Musical. A film adaptation made by the core creative team received its World Premiere at the London Film Festival in hree years ago and can now be watched on Netflix.

Written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and developed and directed by Matthew Warchus, the production is designed by Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker and special effects and illusions by Paul Kieve.