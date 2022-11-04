Nick Lane has adapted Cinderella for the Stephen Joseph Theatre Christmas show

Eve De Leon Allen, David Fallon, Lucy Keirl, Roger Parkins and Sarah Pearman will be directed by Gemma Fairlie in Nick Lane’s new version of the classic story.

It will also feature music and lyrics by Simon Slater and design by Helen Coyston. The assistant choreographer is Stephanie Dattani.

If ever a young girl needed a break, it’s Cinderella. She never gets a day off. She sleeps in the cellar and her clothes have more holes than clothes. And what of her dreams of freedom and adventure? Well, they’re just dreams.Until one night…A trainee fairy with a wonky wand turns up at the wrong house, utterly lost and eager to please.

Next thing you know, she’s turning rodents into horses, lizards into servants and shoes into glass. Hang on, glass shoes!? Whose side is she on?!

But Cinders has the chance to be the belle of the ball… as long as she’s back before midnight. Will she get the adventure she’s always dreamed of? Or will her sisters spoil the perfect Christmas party?

Nick Lane has written the Stephen Joseph Theatre Christmas show for the past six years and his shows include A (Scarborough) Christmas Carol, Alice in Wonderland, Treasure Island, Pinocchio, Jack and the Beanstalk and a one-woman Snow Queen.

It can be guaranteed that his Cinderella will be anything but conventional.

Cinderella can be seen in the Round at the Stephen Joseph Theatre on from Friday December 2 to Saturday December 31.

The theatre’s annual seasonal offering for under sixes is Sammy the Shoemaker's Impossible Day – full of songs, silliness and festive fun.

It runs from Monday December 12 to Friday December 23.