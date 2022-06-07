Casting announced for new stage version of Brief Encounter at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Brief Encounter can be seen in the Round at the Stephen Joseph Theatre on from Friday July 22 to Saturday August 27

Pete Ashmore, Joey Hickman, Robert Jackson, Lara Lewis, Natasha Lewis, Rishi Manuel and Anne-Marie Piazza will be directed by Paul Robinson in Rice’s playful adaptation which turns Coward’s film inside out, adding joyous musical numbers and physical comedy while still maintaining the classic romance of the original.

Laura and Alec are married – but not to each other. A chance meeting at a railway station hurls them headlong into a whirlwind romance that threatens to blow their worlds apart. Will they give in to love’s first rush and risk everything? Has this relationship changed the tracks of their lives forever?

The 1945 film version of Noel Coward's short play Still Life is a British classic. It was directed by David Lean and starred Trevor Howard and Celia Johnson.

Brief Encounter is designed by Jessica Curtis. The composer and Sound Designer is Simon Slater, and lighting design is by Sally Ferguson. The associate director and movement director is Erin Carter, and the assistant director is Nicole Joseph.

It will then be performed at Keswick’s Theatre by the Lake from Wednesday September 14 to Saturday October 8 and at Octagon Theatre Bolton from Thursday October 20 to Saturday November 5.