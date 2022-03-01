Casting announced for new stage version of Jane Eyre at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Casting has been announced for a new adaptation of Charlotte Brontë’s classic novel Jane Eyre at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre

Nia Gandhi, Sarah Groarke, Sam Jenkins-Shaw, Tomi Ogbaro, Eleanor Sutton, Zoe West will be directed by Zoë Waterman in a new adaptation by Chris Bush.

Jane may be poor, obscure, plain and little, but that doesn't mean she is without passion. Jane is clever and uncompromising, with no patience for those who don't meet her own high standards. Jane has no respect for authority, but lives by her own strict moral code, no matter what the consequences.

This witty and fleet-footed adaptation seeks to present Jane Eyre to a fresh audience while staying entirely true to the original's revolutionary spirit. Using actor-musicians, playful multi-roling and a host of 19th century pop hits, this is an accessible new version of a literary masterpiece.

Jane Eyre is designed by Bronia Housman with lighting design by Nao Nagai. The composer and sound designer is Simon Slater. Casting is by Sarah Hughes CDG.

Jane Eyre can be seen in the Round from Friday April 8 to Saturday April. It will then be performed at the New Vic from May 4 to May 28.