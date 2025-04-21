Casting announced for Pride and Prejudice at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre
The venue has teamed up with the Octagon Theatre, Hull Truck Theatre and Theatre by the Lake, in association with Theatr Clywd, to bring a new version of the novel to the stage.
Directed by the Octagon’s Artistic Director, Lotte Wakeham, the show opens at the Octagon Theatre Bolton from June 5 to June 28.
The new adaptation brings to life the classic story of love, misunderstandings, and second chances – with plenty of music and dancing.
Lose yourself in the world of Regency parties and courtship, as hearts race, tongues wag and passions swirl around the English countryside.
It uncovers the absurdities and thrills of finding your perfect match in life and promises a retelling of Austen’s novel.
Leading the cast are Rosa Hesmondhalgh as Elizabeth Bennet, and James Sheldon as Mr Darcy.
Other cast members are Aamira Challenger, Jessica Ellis, Ben Fensome, Joanna Holden, Dyfrig Morris, Eve Pereira and Kiara Nicole Pillai. Emily Kathryn is the cover actor.
Lotte Wakeham says: “As a huge Austen fan, I am delighted to be directing this vibrant, witty and funny production, which has been adapted brilliantly by Kate Hamill. We have a stellar cast and creative team on board to bring this iconic story to life, and I cannot wait to share the production with audiences.”
The creative team also includes Kate Hamill, adaptor; Jonnie Riordan movement director; Sonum Batra, composer/musical director and Louie Whitemore, set and costume designer.
It plays at the Stephen Joseph Theatre from July 3 to July 26 before going to the Theatre by the Lake, Keswick, from August 7 to September 6, Hull Truck, from September 18 to October 11, and Theatr Clywd from October 15 to October 25..
Tickets for the Stephen Joseph Theatre from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com