Casting announced for production of 'what if' play Constellations at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph

Constellations can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre from Friday October 28 to Saturday November 12

Carla Harrison-Hodge and Emilio Iannucci will be directed by the theatre’s artistic director Paul Robinson in Payne’s romantic drama, which won the Best New Play award at the 2012 Evening Standard Awards, making Payne the youngest ever winner of the award.

It was also nominated for several Olivier Awards, including for Stephen Joseph Theatre associate artist Simon Slater’s music score, which will be used in the Scarborough production.

When beekeeper Roland meets scientist Marianne, anything could happen. Nick Payne’s dazzling play is romantic and revealing, exploring the many possibilities that can result from a single meeting in a way that will remind you of the movie Sliding Doors and Kate Atkinson’s novel Life After Life. Constellations will leave you wondering: what if?

“Constellations plays with time and space in the most brilliant way – deeply human, deeply moving, it’s a play that genuinely tilts the world for you,” said Paul.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I challenge anyone not to leave the theatre just a bit more aware of what a fragile and remarkable thing life is.”

Playwright and screenwriter Nick Payne studied at the Central School of Speech and Drama and the University of York, and won the George Devine Award in 2009 with his play If There Is I Haven't Found It Yet.

He made his debut at the Royal Court theatre in September 2010 with his comedy Wanderlust. In January 2012, Constellations opened at the Royal Court Upstairs, transferring to the West End in November 2012 where it received universally glowing reviews.

Nick also writes for film and TV. His debut series Wanderlust starred Toni Collette and Steven Mackintosh as Joy and Alan, a couple in search of ways to save their marriage.

The Stephen Jospeh production of Constellations is designed by TK Hay, with lighting design by Jane Lalljee.

It can be seen in the Round from Friday October 28 to Saturday November 12.