Catch new drama Lines at the Stephen Joseph Theatre before it heads to New York

Set in five prisons in Uganda, Palestine and Britain, Lines follows the parallel, post-colonial lives of ten seemingly disconnected prisoners over five decades

Lines, recommended as one of the ‘Best Theatre Tickets To Book’ for 2024 by The Guardian, is at the Stephen Joseph Theatre on Saturday March 23.

They include Arwa, a queer teacher in Kampala imprisoned for her sexuality, and Waswa, who is a student in Tel Aviv when he meets an activist, ending up behind bars.

All 10 of the characters are played by actors/writers John Rwothomack, born in Uganda, and Palestinian Fidaa Zidan.

John said: “We’re bringing two countries, Uganda and Palestine, which you wouldn’t think have many connections, together to realise they have so much in common.

“One of the biggest questions we had was if you took Britain out of the timeline of these two countries, what would they look like?

“I think that can only be explored through theatre.”

The show starts in Palestine in the 1970s, after the Entebbe raid rescue of a hijacked jet, and finishes there in 2019.

It explores questions such as the meaning of land, the human need to belong, injustice and racism.

The show’s origins were also a case of life imitating art.

It has been developed mainly online over four years across three continents, after a chance meeting between John, Fidaa and US producer Alex Aron.

John added: “It’s all about exploring connections with other people, about how if people talk to a stranger they will find things in common.

“If we could do that and understand each other more, there might be a bit more compassion in the world.

“There are some fun moments but ultimately we hope people will see something of themselves in the show, and ask what they would do in those same situations.”

Lines has been created by Roots Mbili Theatre, founded by John and also behind the acclaimed show Far Gone and work-in-progress Never Look Back.

It is a co-production with the American Remote Theatre Project and Sheffield Theatres, with creative input from Lebanese Junaid Sarieddeen and additional writing by Ugandan Asiimwe Deborah Kawe.

Lines launched in Sheffield in February and is also touring Lancaster, Derby and Harrogate before heading to New York’s La Mama Theatre in May.

Lines can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre on Saturday March 23 at 7.45pm.

A playful, witty and radical new play by award-winning playwright Zoe Cooper, inspired by the classic Jane Austen novel, Northanger Abbey opens on Wednesday March 27 and runs until Saturday April 13.

Catherine Morland seizes her chance to escape her claustrophobic family life and join the smart set in Bath.