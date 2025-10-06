For the first time, long-time member Courtney Brown takes the reins as director with experienced society stalwart Luke Arnold stepping into the role of assistant director to support and guide her in this important transition. The production marks a milestone for both the society and Courtney. Having served as assistant director in last year’s sell-out success Wonders of the West End, Courtney now moves centre stage creatively, shaping a production that promises to be every bit as vibrant, polished, and heartfelt as audiences have come to expect from Pickering Musical Society. Courtney said: “It has been such a joy to step into the director’s role and watch this production grow from the rehearsal room into a fully staged concert. “The cast have been incredibly supportive, and seeing everything come together – the music, the costumes, the choreography – is magical. “I feel so grateful to have Luke by my side, offering his experience and encouragement. It’s a true team effort.” Luke, who has directed many of the society’s productions over the years, has embraced his mentoring role with enthusiasm. “Courtney has a wonderful eye for detail and a real passion for musical theatre. “It has been a pleasure to guide her through the process and watch her flourish as a director in her own right. I’m proud of what she and the whole team are achieving - this is going to be a very special show.” My Favourite Things – The Music of Rodgers and Hammerstein will showcase the best of Broadway’s songwriting partnership. It will feature songs from the duo’s most famous shows including The Sound of Music, Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific and The King and I. Audiences can expect the cheeky charm of Honey Bun and the playful fun of The Lonely Goatherd to the rousing barn-dance energy of the Farmer and the Cowman. “The first time we put costumes, lights, and music together, everything suddenly came alive. It felt like we’d stepped into the Rodgers and Hammerstein musicals. That’s the moment I realised how special this production is going to be,” said Courtney, The concert brings together the heart, humour, and sweeping romance of the golden age of musicals, ensuring there is something for everyone — whether you know every word or are discovering these timeless songs for the very first time. The concert will be accompanied by a live orchestra under the baton of Clive Wass. Dancers from the Sarah Louise Ashworth School of Dance will light up the stage with elegant and vibrant choreography. The production will also feature a minimalistic and striking set, built by the society’s Saturday morning volunteers, led by Rob Thomas. The design provides the perfect canvas for the music and performances to shine, while still delivering visual impact. In the next week, the society will welcome its team of technicians, who will transform the stage with lighting, special effects and a video wall, creating a truly immersive concert atmosphere. My Favourite Things follows the resounding success of Wonders of the West End two years ago. Luke sai: “Our society has always been about giving people opportunities – whether it’s new performers on stage, new musicians in the pit, or new directors stepping forward. Seeing Courtney grow into this role has been a privilege, and I know audiences are going to be amazed by what she and the whole team have achieved.” With only six performances scheduled, demand is already high, and tickets are selling fast. My Favourite Things – The Music of Rodgers and Hammerstein runs at the Kirk Theatre from Wednesday October 15 to Sunday October 19 , daily at 7:30pm, with a Saturday matinee on October 18 at 2:30pm. Tickets are priced at £15 and can be booked online at https://kirktheatre.littleboxoffice.com by calling 01751 474833, or in person at the Kirk Theatre box office on Tuesdays from 11am to 1pm.