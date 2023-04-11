‘Burnt Out in Biscuit Land’ features Jess Thom, star of BAFTA nominated Channel 4 comedy pilot ‘Biscuitland’.

Based in a surreal, apocalyptic bunker, the audience joins three neurodiverse inhabitants as they do their best to survive using music, laughter and Keith Chegwin.

Community production company ARCADE organised the performances and audiences at Bridlington Spa will be first to see the upcoming show.

New theatre show 'Burn Out in Biscuit Land' by Touretteshero is premiering at Bridlington Spa this April. Credit: Ro Murphy

Jess Thom, lead artist, said: “We’re used to thinking about disability as being sad or tragic, but those narratives that surround our lives are not always the reality – there’s so much joy, solidarity and friendship and that’s at the heart of this show for me.

“The show is for anyone! It’s for anyone who wants to spend some time thinking and talking with other people. It’s definitely for disabled people, but it’s also an opportunity for everyone to think about disability in new ways.”

Sophie Drury-Bradey, ARCADE Co-Director, said: “We are delighted to welcome Bafta nominated Touretteshero to Bridlington.

“Jess is internationally renowned for her artistic and activist work and the story she wants to share is vital for the East Riding, where 19% of people identify as disabled.

“Many people’s lives have been affected by covid, especially their confidence coming to the theatre and for some this hasn’t gone away.

“We’re working closely with The Spa to put access and covid provisions in place so that all audience members feel safe and welcome.”

Performances will be captioned and audio described. There will be COVID related access provisions in place and enough room for social distancing.

An unreserved seating arrangement will be available, meaning wheelchair users can book their tickets online.

East Riding based artist and musician Ruby Addy will create a new original music set in response to the themes of the show, for audiences to enjoy as they arrive.

There will be two performances held on Wednesday April 26 and Thursday April 27 at 7pm at Bridlington Spa.

