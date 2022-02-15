Children's favourite Fireman Sam in live show at Scarborough Spa for half-term - times and ticket info

The live show comes to Scarborough Spa this half term with two performances on Friday February 25

The live show comes to Scarborough Spa this half term with two performances on Friday February 25. The morning show is at 10.30am and the second show is at 1pm.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When all of his friends go away, Norman Price decides to find adventure in Pontypandy and become the star of a visiting circus. But with a tiger on the loose and faulty lights, the adventure soon turns to danger. Can Fireman Sam come to the rescue and save the circus?

Don’t miss out on the chance to join Sam, Penny, Elvis, Station Officer Steele and Norman in an all-singing, dancing, action-packed show that will wow the little ones.