Children's favourite Fireman Sam in live show at Scarborough Spa for half-term - times and ticket info
If you’re looking for inspiration for things to do this half term look no further than Fireman Sam Live: Sam saves the Circus.
The live show comes to Scarborough Spa this half term with two performances on Friday February 25. The morning show is at 10.30am and the second show is at 1pm.
When all of his friends go away, Norman Price decides to find adventure in Pontypandy and become the star of a visiting circus. But with a tiger on the loose and faulty lights, the adventure soon turns to danger. Can Fireman Sam come to the rescue and save the circus?
Don’t miss out on the chance to join Sam, Penny, Elvis, Station Officer Steele and Norman in an all-singing, dancing, action-packed show that will wow the little ones.
Buy your tickets now online at www.scarboroughspa.co.uk or phone the box office on 01723 376 774 or visit the Spa box office in person between 10am and 4pm.