Christmas concert with musical director and choir master Bill Scott and his friends is on at Scarborough's YMCA - tickets on sale now

Bill Scott, Tim Tubbs, Lesley Machen and Kathryn Irwin presents a seasonal concert at the YMCA in Scarborough on Tuesday December 21

Bill Scott and Friends present Yuletide Tales, a seasonal celebration of music, carols, songs, poems, readings in every style and mood – sacred, secular, lyrical, comic, tender and joyous.

The programme features local maestro and musical director Bill Scott on keyboard, singing with Lesley Machen, Kathryn Irwin and Tim Tubbs.

"Expect many Christmas favourites and some less familiar songs, from around the world,” said musical director, Bill Scott, who has made most of the quartet’s arrangements himself.

“We do four-part harmony, solos and duets; and the music is in every conceivable mood, from much-loved carols to favourite folk and pop songs, with numbers from film and stage musicals.”

"The readings, poems and linking narratives have been put together and are mostly delivered by Tim Tubbs, who promises “poems, traditions and stories from all ages in every imaginable mood, all around Christmas: present-giving, shopping, decorating, thank-you letters, Christmas dinners, Christmas in wartime and peace, among the rich and poor, spent performing in pantomime, partying or carol-singing, laughing, grieving, celebrating.”

Only half of the theatre’s seats are available on sale, so that patrons can sit where they like, safely distanced in the well-ventilated YMCA Theatre. The concert lasts two hours.

Tickets £7 (no concessions) including mulled wassail, mince pies and cake in the interval