Christmas show for under sixes at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre is bright, brilliant, cheerful and full of song

Stephen Brailsford as Captain Cliff in a show for under six-year-olds (Credit: Tony Bartholomew)

Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre’s main house team – including writer Nick Lane, musical director Simon Slater and director Gemma Fairlie – is busy cementing its reputation for delivering a Scarborough-owned seasonal show.

Their efforts on last year’s Beauty and a Beast won a UK Theatre Award and this year’s Aladdin is magical mayhem with all the elements that make it ours.

Up in the McCarthy – the studio and cinema space – a team is stamping ‘unique to Sarborough’ all over the annual offering for those under six.

Writer and director Rob Salmon, songwriter Alice Kynman and designer Julia Wray gave the town Thor's Great Big Adventure – based on the true story of a walrus who took up residence in South Bay while it caught its breath before continuing on its sea journey.

This time, once again it is set on Scarborough seafront and references some of the town’s best-known, much-loved features – West Pier, the beach and the castle – and its pesky, cheeky seagulls.

Its intention to link the theatre’s production exclusively to the coast is clear in the title – Captain Cliff and the Seagull Squad. It is a clever strategy, inspiring loyalty and love.

There is nothing not to like about the show – it is bright, brilliant and full of cheer – with each character dressed in a Christmas cardy or jumper and a sing-along including Jingle Bells, Rudolp the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Santa Claus is Coming to Stay.

The premise is instantly accessible and engaging – the seagull squad lands near Captain Cliff’s ice cream parlour and before you can say deckchair the captain and the birds are involved in an adventure for each of the four seasons.

Firstly, they have to find their seagull pal Bert, then help prepare for judging for Britain’s Best Beach followed by a treasure hunt and, lastly, deliver a carol concert and an exchange of gifts.

The six-strong company engages with the young audience from cast-off, playing to them and for them, keeping it simple, at times silly, and fast-paced.

Shouting and singing is positively encouraged as each tale of friendship and kindness unfolds with nothing that is going to upset or perturb any age.

A big hand for all the performers: Stephen Brailsford as Captain Cliff and the seagull squad – Ethan Brown as Snoozy; Darcie Burgin as Scruffy; Chimsomaga Chidi-Ebere as Sunny; Jasmine-Jenna Earle as Bert and Jessica Farr as Fluffy.

To detail every moment would be to spoil lovely surprises – there is no peeking here. Captain Cliff and the Seagull Squad runs from now until Monday December 23. Tickets from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com