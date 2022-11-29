News you can trust since 1882
Cinderella arrives at Danby Village Hall, near Whitby - here's how to get tickets

Fairytale enchantment and side-splitting comedy is on the way to Danby Village Hall in the new year when the tale of Cinderella arrives on stage.

By Duncan Atkins
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 2:07pm
The Cinderella production coming soon to Danby Village Hall.
Rural Arts is staging the performance on Thursday January 5, but musical entertainment by the Eskuleles is being added, with a singalong afterwards.

Tickets for the Same Difference Arts production are limited - call Liz on 01287 669759 to book yours.

Refreshments will be available, including alcoholic drinks and there will be a raffle at each performance, 2pm and 7pm.

