Cinderella arrives at Danby Village Hall, near Whitby - here's how to get tickets
Fairytale enchantment and side-splitting comedy is on the way to Danby Village Hall in the new year when the tale of Cinderella arrives on stage.
By Duncan Atkins
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
29th Nov 2022, 2:07pm
Rural Arts is staging the performance on Thursday January 5, but musical entertainment by the Eskuleles is being added, with a singalong afterwards.
Tickets for the Same Difference Arts production are limited - call Liz on 01287 669759 to book yours.
Refreshments will be available, including alcoholic drinks and there will be a raffle at each performance, 2pm and 7pm.