Cinema times: Films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday March 17 to Thursday March 24

Mark Rylance stars in the Phantom of the Open which is being shown at the Hollywood Plaza in Scarborough

The Batman (15): When the Riddler, a sadistic serial killer, begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman is forced to investigate the city's hidden corruption and question his family's involvement. Robert Pattinson is the caped crusader.

Thursday March 17 at 7pm. Friday March 18 to Thursday March 24, daily at 4pm.

Phantom Of The Open (12A): Maurice Flitcroft, a dreamer and unrelenting optimist, managed to gain entry to The British Open Golf Championship Qualifying in 1976 and subsequently shot the worst round in Open history, becoming a folk hero in the process.

Friday March 18 to Thursday March 24, daily except Wednesday at 7.30pm; Wednesday March 23 at 1.30pm.

Encanto (PG): A Colombian teenage girl has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers.

Saturday and Sunday at 11am – All seats £5 inc popcorn.

Uncharted (12A): Street-smart Nathan Drake is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan, and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. Saturday March 19 and Sunday March at 1.30pm.

